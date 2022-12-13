Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,623 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of Glaukos worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.63.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

