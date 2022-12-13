Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

GPN opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

