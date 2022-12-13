Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. 45,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

