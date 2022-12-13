Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 63.9% in November

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,500 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 673,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 4,209,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.90.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
