Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 93.9% in November

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,763,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $33.90.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.116 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.