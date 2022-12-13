Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.10 and last traded at $189.61. Approximately 14,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 259,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.88.

GLOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 529,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 259.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

