GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $55.35 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $228,550.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,208.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,363 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

