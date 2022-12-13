Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $105,815.32

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $105,815.32 and approximately $284.31 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

