Goldfinch Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $156,029.19 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,885,172 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

