Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 109.1% in November

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Goodness Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of GDNSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 65,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,660. Goodness Growth has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

