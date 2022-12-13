GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Trading Up 1.4%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 2,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.