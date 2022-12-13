Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPEAF shares. Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.61) to GBX 600 ($7.36) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.00.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF stock remained flat at $6.67 on Tuesday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

