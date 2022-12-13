Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Down 54.2% in November

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of GWLLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

