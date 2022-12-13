Griffon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 12,502 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the average volume of 1,136 call options.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Griffon by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

