Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $4.96 million and $704,183.84 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,722.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00435402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00850745 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00108040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00612564 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00261109 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

