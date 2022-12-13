Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $534,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter valued at about $8,429,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.32. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.75%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

