Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 10,179 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

