Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 2,600 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.13% of TPI Composites worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

