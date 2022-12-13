Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 9,134 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.77% of Ormat Technologies worth $33,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $75,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,331,557 shares of company stock worth $380,304,372. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

