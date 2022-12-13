Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 3,483 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,126,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.58 and a 200-day moving average of $358.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

