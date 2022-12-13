Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 419 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Hubbell by 41.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0 %

HUBB opened at $255.10 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day moving average is $216.39.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.33.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.