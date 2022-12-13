Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 467.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.