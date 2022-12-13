Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,658 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of APH opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

