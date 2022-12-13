Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.32. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

