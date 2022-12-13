Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth $143,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

