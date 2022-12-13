Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,923 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

Adobe stock opened at $338.17 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $675.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

