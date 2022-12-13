Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,454,836,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after acquiring an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

