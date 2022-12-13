GXChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $160,826.76 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. GXChain has a market cap of $324.80 million and $160,826.76 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005463 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007554 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.