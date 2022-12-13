Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.

Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.58. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Read More

