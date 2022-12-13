Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.25 million.
Hagerty Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.58. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
