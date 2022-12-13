Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Trading Down 10.5 %

HALB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 724,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,640. Halberd has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

