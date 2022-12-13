Halfords Group plc (HFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on January 20th

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Halfords Group Stock Up 1.2 %
HFD opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.90 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £415.09 million and a P/E ratio of 892.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.84.
About Halfords Group
