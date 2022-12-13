Halfords Group plc (HFD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on January 20th

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Halfords Group Stock Up 1.2 %

HFD opened at GBX 189.60 ($2.33) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.90 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £415.09 million and a P/E ratio of 892.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.84.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

