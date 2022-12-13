Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Hasbro Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.