Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.
Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
