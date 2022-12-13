Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.54

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 63 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $509.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

