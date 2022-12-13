Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.