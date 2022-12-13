Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance

BTSDF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

About Health and Happiness (H&H) International

(Get Rating)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

