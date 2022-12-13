Hedera (HBAR) One Day Volume Reaches $20.60 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $926.65 million and $20.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023507 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004834 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,178.05627 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04686266 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,917.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

