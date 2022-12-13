HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $41.72 million and $4,928.46 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

