Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,083. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,282,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 278.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

