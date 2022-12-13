Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $327,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TBT traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 156,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,634. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

