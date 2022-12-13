Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.01. 132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,738. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

