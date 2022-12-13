Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Citigroup

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Hello Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.02 on Friday. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12.
About Hello Group
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
