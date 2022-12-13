Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $8.02 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
