Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
Hello Group Trading Down 10.2 %
NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. 8,538,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,053. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group
Hello Group Company Profile
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Group (MOMO)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.