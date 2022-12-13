Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. 8,538,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,053. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hello Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hello Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.