Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 384.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
