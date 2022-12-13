Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 384.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

