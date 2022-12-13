Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HERTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,540. Heritage Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

