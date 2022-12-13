Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $289,902.24

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00023313 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.40 million and approximately $289,902.24 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12139566 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,100.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

