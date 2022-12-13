HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 566,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 828,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 362,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Gores Technology Partners stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 62,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,959. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

