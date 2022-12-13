HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Gores Technology Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 566,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 738,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 362,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 828,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

GTPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 62,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,959. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Gores Technology Partners Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

