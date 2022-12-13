HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.49 Million in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ YOTAU remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Tuesday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

