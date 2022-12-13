HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $706,614.98 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. HI has a total market cap of $67.87 million and $706,614.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00035022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00042916 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020561 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00240805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02463513 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $775,028.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.